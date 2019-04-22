October Opening Planned For Fenton Redevelopment Project

April 22, 2019

A grand opening is set for this fall on a Fenton commercial property undergoing redevelopment.



The former Kmart building in the Silver Lake Village plaza west of US-23 and north of Owen Road is being reconfigured to house a variety of retailers, including TJ Maxx, Michaels and Five Below. Kris Krstovski, the president and found of K2 Retail and Construction, told the Tri-County Times that the difficult winter delayed their efforts and forced them to push off the grand opening to October 1st.



K2 purchased the nearly 130,000 square foot building and almost 13 acres of adjacent land last July for $2.8 million. Krstovski estimated the project’s total cost will be about $5 million. In addition, K2 plans three new 10,000 square foot commercial buildings on the out lots next to the Applebee’s restaurant. (JK)