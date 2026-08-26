OCSO: White Lake Man Killed, Another Injured When Boat Went Airborne on Oxbow Lake

August 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports a White Lake man died and a Taylor man was injured Tuesday afternoon after a boat traveling at an excessively high rate of speed became airborne, struck the water on its side and sank in approximately 50 feet of water on Oxbow Lake.



Deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team were dispatched to the lake at approximately 2:28 p.m. following reports that a boat carrying two men had crashed and sunk.



One occupant had been thrown into the water and rescued by nearby boaters, while the operator remained missing beneath the surface.



The preliminary investigation determined 71-year-old Kirk Magnuson was operating the boat at an excessively high rate of speed when he lost control. The vessel lifted off the water and became airborne before crashing back down on its side and sinking. Magnuson went beneath the surface with the vessel and did not resurface.



“This is an incredibly sad and preventable tragedy. Excessive speed on the water can turn dangerous in an instant, and a personal flotation device can mean the difference between life and death” Sheriff Bouchard said.



“One person tragically lost their life, and we are extremely fortunate a nearby boater saw what happened, immediately responded, and was able to save the other individual. We are grateful for that citizen’s quick and selfless actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost their life. Please, slow down, wear a life jacket, and never take safety on the water for granted. I am also grateful for the incredible professionalism and capability of the combined search and rescue team that was able in extremely difficult conditions to locate the decedent and the boat and bring both to the surface.”



The passenger, a 56-year-old Taylor man, was ejected during the crash. Bystanders aboard a nearby pontoon boat came to his aid and pulled him from the water. He was transported to McLaren Oakland for treatment and is listed in stable condition.



Sheriff’s Office divers entered the lake while rescue boats equipped with sonar searched the area where the vessel had gone down. Strike team members from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group were activated from Livingston, Genesee, Wayne and Clinton counties, along with the Shelby Township Fire Department, to assist in the extensive search and recovery operation.



Divers ultimately located Magnuson approximately 50 feet below the surface. He was recovered and brought to shore, where he was pronounced deceased.



SSRT personnel, with assistance from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, remained on scene well into the evening, working to raise the submerged vessel using specialized recovery equipment. The boat was ultimately recovered and impounded as part of the ongoing investigation.



Investigators determined neither man was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.



The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of Magnuson. An autopsy has been performed, and his death has been ruled an accidental drowning.



The crash remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.