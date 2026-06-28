OCSO: Two Motorcylists Critically Injured in Highland Twp Crash

June 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two motorcyclists were hospitalized in critical condition following a crash involving a passenger vehicle in Highland Township Saturday afternoon.



It happened just before 5 pm on North Milford Road near Wind Valley Lane, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



A preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 BMW M550Xi, driven by a 28-year-old Fenton resident, was traveling southbound on North Milford Road and attempting to turn left into a private driveway.



At the same time, a 2006 Suzuki GSX1300, operated by a 26-year-old Grand Blanc resident, and a 2010 Kawasaki ZT1000, operated by a 21-year-old Grand Blanc resident, were traveling northbound on North Milford Road. The BMW and both motorcycles collided, ejecting the motorcycle operators.



The injured motorcyclists were transported by the Highland Township Fire Department and the North Oakland Fire Authority to McLaren Oakland Hospital and Genesys Hospital, respectively. Both riders remain hospitalized in critical condition.



The driver of the BMW was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



Both motorcyclists were wearing DOT-approved helmets and additional protective riding gear.



Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. It has not yet been determined whether speed contributed to the collision.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.