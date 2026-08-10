Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies Rescue Trapped Baby Ducks

August 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Saturday involving baby ducks trapped in a storm drain.



Deputies arrived on scene at Hampton Golf Club in Rochester Hills and deployed a confined space camera to locate the ducks within the drain. Deputies utilized the camera to guide the ducks through the drain system to a maintenance access site for the drain system.



Deputies conducted confined space air ventilation, air monitoring, and equipped SCBA's prior to entry into the drain access.



The Office said deputies were able to successfully remove the ducks from the drain. The animals were evaluated for injury and subsequently released.



The Office said it was “great practice and baby ducks saved”.



The location was not initially disclosed.