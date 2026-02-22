OCSO: Three Men Arrested in Proud Lake Recreation Area Murder

February 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Three 19-year-olds are in custody for last week's fatal shooting of an Inkster man, whose body was discovered by a park goer near the Proud Lake boat launch in Commerce Township.



According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the suspects, two from Romulus and one from Taylor, were arrested Thursday by members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team. Two suspects were arrested in Romulus while the third was arrested in Garden City after he attempted to flee.



The suspects are expected to be charged by prosecutors as soon as Monday in the shooting death of 19-year-old Andre Sontay Avant Jr., Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

“We have found no connection between the victim, the suspects, and the community where the victim was discovered,” Bouchard said “At this time, we have reason to believe the victim was brought to the area and murdered. It is deeply troubling to see individuals place so little value on human life. This was a senseless and brutal act.”



The sheriff said his office moved quickly in the case, with members of the Special Investigations Unit, Computer Crimes Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team, Commerce Township substation and Crime Scene Unit working together to develop possible suspects, execute multiple search warrants and ultimately apprehend the suspects, Bouchard said.



“I am extremely proud of the coordinated effort by our whole team,” Bouchard said. “Starting with virtually no information, investigators worked tirelessly and, within a week, identified and took three suspects into custody. That kind of work reflects the professionalism, determination, and commitment of this team. We will continue to pursue justice, and I look forward to those responsible being held fully accountable.”



Avant’s body was found early Monday in Commerce Township near the Proud Lake boat launch on Wixom Road. An autopsy by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.