OCSO: Snowmobiler Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Waterford Twp

January 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A snowmobiler is recovering after breaking through the ice on Pleasant Lake in Waterford Township Wednesday evening.



According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the department's Search and Rescue team was called out around 5:44 p.m. New Year's Eve by the rider's wife, who reported that her husband had fallen through the ice while operating the snowmobile.



Two nearby neighbors went onto the ice in an attempt to locate him. They became lost and disoriented in the white out conditions. Both neighbors were able to safely return to shore, according to the sheriff's office.



Deputies, along with Waterford Regional Fire Department, located the man and brought him safely to shore. Search and Rescue then recovered the snowmobile from the water.



The unidentified rider was transported to St. Joseph Hospital, where he was treated for injuries and hypothermia.



The sheriff's office said, "This incident is a stark reminder that ice conditions can change rapidly and remain unpredictable, even during sustained cold weather. We encourage extreme caution around 'frozen' lakes and ponds and to avoid traveling on ice unless conditions are clearly known to be safe."



Photos courtesy of Oakland County Sheriff's Office.