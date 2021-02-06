White Lake Township Man Found Dead In Highland Township

February 6, 2021

A White Lake Township man who had gone missing is reported dead.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Beaumont Road and Livingston Road in Highland Township, just before 8:30pm, Thursday, for a missing person.



According to the sheriff’s report, the caller stated her father, a 55-year old male from White Lake Township, had gone to that area to retrieve a hunting blind at 5pm and had not returned. Deputies arrived to find his vehicle in the area unoccupied, and requested the help of the Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team with their quad runners and a K-9 unit to search for the man. Also assisting on the search was the Marine Emergency Support Team and family members. The missing person’s brother-in-law found the victim, as the police reports states, “obviously deceased.”



The Highland Township Fire Department arrived and provided telemetry to Huron Valley Hospital where the attending physician pronounced the time of death. An autopsy has been scheduled.



The incident remains under investigation by detectives and an Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office Investigator.