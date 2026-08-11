OCSO Searching for Boater Who Struck Fenton Woman on Pontiac Lake

August 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help with finding a boater who struck a 60-year-old Fenton woman who was swimming in Pontiac Lake Saturday afternoon.



It happened around 1:30 pm on the eastern portion of Pontiac Lake, near Walt's Point Marina in White Lake Township.



The unidentified woman suffered a back injury and lacerations. She was hospitalized in stable condition at last check.



Witnesses described the vessel as a white speed boat/jet boat with dark accent striping. The operator was described as a white man between 50-60 years of age.



Anyone who witnessed the crash, recognizes the description of the boat, or has photographs, video or other information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's at (248) 858-4950.



Residents and businesses near Pontiac Lake are also encouraged to review security or surveillance footage from Saturday afternoon for any images of a boat matching the description.



The crash remains under investigation.