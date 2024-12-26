OCSO: One of Three Christmas Eve Shooting Victims Died

December 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



One of three people wounded in a Christmas Eve shooting spree just outside Oxford has died, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.



Deputies were called to a “major incident” around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Ray Road between Lapeer and North Oxford roads.



Three people were injured taken to area hospitals. Soon after, deputies reported a suspect was in custody, and that a gun related to the shooting had been recovered.



Just before 1:40 p.m. Christmas Day, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook page that one of the victims had died.



“The other two should be on the road to physical healing,” the agency wrote.



The Sheriff’s Office reported it appeared the suspect was “just passing through the community” and went off on a violent and random “spree at multiple locations.”



According to police, the suspect is a convicted felon with multiple past weapons offenses. He was being jailed pending formal charges.



“We intend to seek every possible charge against him,” the sheriff’s office wrote.