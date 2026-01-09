OCSO Honors "Holly Hero" With Lifesaving Award For Bush Lake Rescue

January 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Holly man is being hailed a hero following a life-saving rescue on Bush Lake.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard held a news conference Thursday afternoon to “recognize and honor a man whose selfless actions on Jan.4 likely saved the life of another man”.



Bouchard said Wade Wines is a “40-year-old Holly hero” who rescued a 36-year-old man from Bush Lake in Holly after the man crashed through the frozen lake while snowmobiling. He said had the man been left for any period of time, hypothermia likely would have set in and he was “very lucky”.



Wines received a “Citizen Citation for Lifesaving” from the Sheriff’s Office.

Wines said he had finished ice fishing and was wearing an ice fishing suit that had some buoyancy and he also had ice spikes around his neck. He said his kids wanted to go ice-skating so he was clearing off a make-shift rink they build every year. That’s when he heard a snowmobile rev and a cry for help - and then seen a man on a snowmobile in the air before going down.



Wines said he took off running, called 911, and was able to sprawl out and get his ice spikes in the man’s hands so he could at least hang on to the ice. He said his neighbor came out and threw a rope, and that’s how they were able to actually to pull the man out of the water.



Bouchard also discussed the dangers posed by venturing out on frozen lakes and how to respond in emergencies.



Bouchard noted there have been a lot of situations taking place on the ice – noting Oakland County has 450 lakes and navigable bodies of water and their Search & Rescue Team has been “super busy”. He said the team responded to roughly six incidents in seven days involving rescues of people or animals – including one involving a family dog that did not make it and became a recovery operation.



Bouchard encouraged people to please stay off the ice as “no ice is safe ice” and given the fluctuating temperatures, it’s very dangerous. He said even if one area is measured to be safe, it might not be safe in another.



For those who do venture out, Bouchard said make sure to go with the proper equipment and tools; and notify others of your location and when you’re expected to return.



Bouchard further stressed that anyone who sees someone on a lake in trouble or distress to not attempt a rescue but call 911.