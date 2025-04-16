OCSO: Highland Twp Man Tells 911 He Shot, Killed Fiance

April 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old Highland Township woman.



According to a press release, the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday at a residence in the 200 block of Maple in Highland Township.



The suspected shooter, a 21-year-old Highland Township man, was taken into custody without incident at the scene. He reported the shooting in a 911 call, saying he had shot his fiancé and himself.



The victim is identified as 23-year-old Rachel Renee Wooten. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She and the suspected shooter lived together.



The case is expected to be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.