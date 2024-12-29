OCSO: Flint Man Held Without Bond For Deadly Christmas Eve Shooting Spree

December 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Flint man is being held without bond for a Christmas Eve shooting spree that left a 71-year-old Oxford Township woman dead, her daughter and another man wounded.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Malik Webb faces numerous charges, including felony murder/carjacking, three counts of assault with intent to murder, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession and nine counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.



“This vile and disturbing violent act is so heinous on multiple levels and the suspect deserves to be held fully accountable and never see the light of day,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.



“This is another tragic case where a convicted felon with past weapon offenses was out too early and, in a position, to hurt others. There must be changes in our criminal justice system that prevents people who have been caught carrying and using weapons illegally from simply cycled back out to harm others. They must know of predictable and harsh punishment and receive it when they commit those crimes.



“Instead, we have a grieving family that now will mark a treasured time of year as a reminder of a preventable murder.”



Investigators say deputies were called to the scene of Ray Road and North Oxford Road around 6:17 pm Christmas Eve for a report of a car in a ditch. That car was later identified as belonging to Webb.



Witnesses said 71-year-old Dr. Barbara Wolf and her 38-year-old daughter stopped to help. Webb fired multiple shots, killing Wolf and wounding her daughter. A 54-year-old Oxford man who also stopped to assist, was shot in the arm.



Deputies later located a 39-year-old Oxford Township woman who has been at a nearby Park and Ride when Webb placed a gun to her head in a failed carjacking attempt.



Deputies located Webb and took him into custody without incident. He was in possession of a 9 mm handgun used in the crime spree.



Wolf was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries. She had a longtime affiliation with McLaren Health Care. Her daughter remained in serious condition at last check.



Webb is due back in court January 6.