OCSO: Fenton Man Rescued from Submerged SUV

November 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports a 75-year-old Fenton man was rescued from his submerged vehicle Saturday evening in downtown Clarkston.



Deputies and the Independence Township Fire Department responded to the area of West Washington and North Main streets following reports of a vehicle that had entered the Mill Pond with a driver trapped inside.



According to investigators, the driver of a 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander became stuck near a tree after leaving a nearby parking lot.



Witnesses reported seeing the driver attempting to free the vehicle before it entered the pond.



After the man was extracted from the vehicle, lifesaving measures were immediately initiated, and the man was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.



"This incident demonstrates the extraordinary level of teamwork, professionalism and coordination among our emergency response partners," Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said.



"Independence Township firefighters, our Search and Rescue Team and personnel from Byers Wrecker Service worked seamlessly under extremely challenging circumstances to give this man the best possible chance of survival."



The incident also prompted the activation of specialized dive teams from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, including personnel from the Genesee, Macomb and Clinton County sheriff's offices and the Shelby Township and Chesterfield Township fire. The vehicle was subsequently recovered and impounded.



Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.