OCSO: Body of Missing Downriver Man Found in Northern Michigan

August 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland Sheriff's Office reports the body of a 22-year-old Rockwood man last seen at the Michigan Renaissance Festival a week ago was found Thursday night in northern Michigan.



According to a release, the body of Jacob Tyler Angeles was discovered about 11:30 p.m. in a wooded area by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies.



Foul play is not suspected although the case remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.



An autopsy is planned for either today or Saturday to determine the cause and manner of death. It was not known how long the body had been in that location.



Crawford County deputies were notified Thursday that a Jeep Commander which matched the description of the vehicle driven by Angeles was seen in a remote area by a resident.

The Special Investigations Unit was called to assist in the search for Angeles by Rockwood police on Aug. 18.



Angeles attended the Renaissance Festival in Groveland Township on Aug. 16 with his mother. The pair arrived in separate vehicles.



Oakland County deputies used drones, a helicopter and K9s to perform an extensive search of area near the Renaissance Festival grounds on Dixie Highway without success.



Security cameras captured an image of Angeles’ vehicle leaving the festival grounds and his vehicle was tracked to a location at Interstate 75 and I-675 in the Saginaw area later the same day. That was the last known sighting of his vehicle until Thursday when Crawford County deputies were notified.



Anyone with information about the case should call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950.