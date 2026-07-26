OCSO: 80-Year-Old Man Killed in Off-Road Vehicle Crash at Holly Oaks

July 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports an 80-year-old man from Shelby Township was found dead Saturday along a trail at Holly Oaks ORV Park.



The crash occurred sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 2:16 p.m.



A preliminary investigation indicates the unidentified man was operating a 2022 Can-Am Outlander while riding on the park's trail system near the crest of a hill. As he descended the hill, he lost control of the ORV, causing it to overturn and he was thrown from the vehicle



He came to rest in a crevice on the hillside, while the ORV continued downhill before coming to rest further below.



The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.



It remains unknown how much time elapsed between the crash and when it was discovered and reported by another park patron.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit provided technical assistance by mapping the crash scene.