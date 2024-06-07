Oceola Township Launches Flag Design Contest

June 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community submissions are being sought for a newly launched flag design contest in Oceola Township.



Deputy Clerk Natalie Bruce tells WHMI the contest is open to the public, although they would love for the design to come from an Oceola Township resident. She said they’re hoping to get some fresh design ideas for a flag to be displayed around the township that reflects what the community is about.



Some inspiration ideas include township history, historical sites, popular entities, catchy phrases or motto, or the name and year of establishment in 1838.



Bruse said the contest is new and the township doesn’t currently have a unique flag. She said it’s an idea that’s been kicked around for awhile and the township decided to open it up to the public to see what people come up with and how they view Oceola Township.



The contest was originally set to run through late June but the deadline has been extended to give people more time to design submission, and also more time for the board to review entries.



The deadline for submissions is Monday, September 23rd at 8pm.



Members of the Township Board of Trustees will then each choose a design of their choice, which will be showcased on the township website and social media for the public to vote on their favorite design. The flag-design with the most votes will win.



The winner will receive their own Township Flag with their artwork printed on it, a $50 gift card to Chemung Hills Golf Course, a $50 gift card to Howell Area Parks and Recreation, and a Certificate of Achievement that will be presented at the November regular meeting of the township board.



The winners’ artwork will be transferred to a Township flag and will be showcased in different areas of the Township. A copy of the artwork will also be framed and showcased in the Oceola Township office.



More information and a registration form are available in the provided link.