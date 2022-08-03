Oceola Township Clerk: Smooth Primary Election Day

August 3, 2022

Tuesday’s August Primary was a busy day for local clerks and election workers, with many reporting smooth operations and decent voter turnout.



In Oceola Township, all six voting precincts are now located at the new Oceola Community Center on the township hall property off Latson Road.



Clerk Jaime Clay told WHMI things actually went really well on Election Day. She said they weren’t really sure because of the new polling location but it’s been wonderful.



Clay said they put a lot of different things in place, so election inspectors and voters were very happy. She noted it was just a smooth day.



Clay added it was busier than a normal Primary election, maybe not as busy as they thought, but it was a good day.



Complete un-official election results on the Livingston County Clerk’s website. That link is provided.