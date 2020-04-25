Pair Of Dems On The Ballot In Oceola Township

April 25, 2020

An engineer and a marketing manager will appear on the ballot in Oceola Township.



Chris Ariss and Sara Steptoe-Campbell say they’re the first Democrats to run in Oceola Township for several election cycles. Ariss said much more attention needs to be paid for making the township’s roads safe for pedestrians and bicycle-riders, both children and adults, and make sure the township has enough housing. Ariss is a mechanical and thermal engineer at TI Fluid Systems. He says his work as an engineer has given him broad managerial experience that could help the township handle road, building, and other projects.



Steptoe-Campbell oversees a $100,000-plus marketing budget for a national trade association for the concrete industry in Farmington Hills. Steptoe-Campbell said she’s running in order to help make the increasingly diverse community a better place while giving others the voice they deserve. More on both campaigns is attached.