Oceola Twp. Man Charged With Shooting At Wife & Kids Enters Plea

April 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Oceola Township man facing multiple felony charges after shooting multiple rounds at his wife and children as they tried to leave home has entered a plea.



43-year-old Mikel Patrick-James Brouner pleaded guilty to two counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of 4th degree child abuse, and possessing weapons under the influence. As part of the plea, three counts of felony firearms were dismissed.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the family’s residence on Fisher Court at around noon on December 8th of last year.



The Office said Brouner fired several shots while standing in front of his wife's vehicle as she was attempting to back out of the driveway with their children. The Sheriff’s Office said further investigation revealed that the man had previously fired rounds inside of the house - with one of the rounds traveling through a wall into an adjacent room near where one of the children were sitting.



The wife and the children were eventually able to leave the house unharmed.



Once deputies arrived, Brouner continued to fire additional rounds inside. The Livingston Regional Swat Team and Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with him and he eventually surrendered.



Brouner is scheduled to be sentenced April 10th.



Meanwhile, Brouner has a separate case pending in 53rd District Court. He’s charged with misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an alleged road rage/confrontation on December 26th, 2023. A May 1st status conference is set for that case.