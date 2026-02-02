Board To Discuss Roundabout At M-59 & Latson Road

February 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





***Story has been updated.



A proposed roundabout could be in the works at a very busy and crash-prone intersection in Oceola Township.



The Board of Trustees meets Tuesday night. Listed on the agenda is a discussion item for a roundabout at M-59 and Latson Road.



It's the busy intersection by the USA 2 GO gas station, Domino’s Pizza, a childcare center, a newer Dollar General in the old CVS location, and several surrounding subdivisions.



The project involves a double-roundabout at the intersection. Being an MDOT project, the township has no local control over it.



Supervisor Sean Dunleavy told WHMI the project was actually supposed to happen in 2025, but is now scheduled to occur in 2028. He said little information has been provided, and a formal presentation from MDOT is expected at the Board’s March meeting.



The board meets at 7pm at the township hall off Latson Road.



Photo: Google Street View.