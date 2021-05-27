Oceola Man Jailed After Multiple Home Invasions

May 27, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Livingston County man is jailed and facing home invasion charges after his arrest Wednesday night.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s office reports that deputies were dispatched at about 10pm to a reported home invasion in the Fairlane Estates Mobile Home Park off of Grand River, west of Golf Club Road in Oceola Township.



A resident told deputies that she had been expecting company when she heard her front door open, but then heard an unidentified male voice talking to her dog and realized something was wrong. After confronting the suspect, she said she recognized him as a mobile home park resident. She said he claimed to be psychic and demanded money. After a brief struggle, she said she managed to push him out the door.



Using a description provided by the woman, deputies located the man nearby and detained him, finding him in possession of two items from the home invasion. They then received information from four other victims within the park who reported similar interactions with the suspect, including one person who said they knew the man and that he had dropped his Michigan driver’s license and business card while inside their residence.



A total of five home invasions were reported to deputies; two on Waterway Drive, two on Capri Drive, and one on Catalina Drive. There were no injuries reported in the home invasions and the suspect, identified as a 32-year-old Oceola Township resident, admitted to being under the influence of drugs.



He was lodged in the Livingston County Jail on home invasion charges. Deputies were assisted by the Howell Police Department.