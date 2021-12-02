Oceola Man Enters Plea To Home Invasion Charges

December 2, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Sentencing is set next week for a Livingston County man who entered a plea to home invasion charges stemming from an incident in May at a Howell-area mobile home community.



32-year-old Bryce Charles Nelson was charged with five counts of home invasion following his arrest May 26th by Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies in the Fairlane Estates Mobile Home Park off of Grand River, west of Golf Club Road in Oceola Township.



A resident told deputies that she had been expecting company when she heard her front door open, but then heard an unidentified male voice talking to her dog and realized something was wrong. After confronting Nelson, whom she recognized as a neighbor, she said he claimed to be psychic and demanded money. After a brief struggle, she said she managed to push him out the door.



Using a description provided by the woman, deputies located Nelson nearby and detained him, finding him in possession of two items from the home invasion. They then received information from four other victims within the park who reported similar interactions; including one person who said Nelson had dropped his Michigan driver’s license and business card while inside their residence. Once in custody, deputies said Nelson admitted to being under the influence of drugs.



In court recently, Nelson entered a guilty plea to the five charges and agreed to enter the county’s Intensive Treatment court. If that is not granted at his December 9th sentencing, he will be allowed to withdraw his plea.