Limestone Projects Start Today In Oceola Township

August 22, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two road projects start today in Oceola Township.



Limestone will be placed on Brophy Road between Cullen and Hacker Roads; and on Hacker Road between Brophy Road and M-59.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the work should be wrapped up by Friday. The projects are weather dependent.



The roads will be closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic will be provided access and EMS vehicles and buses will be accommodated.