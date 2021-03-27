Gravel Road Projects Approved In Oceola Township

March 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Agreements for some road projects in Oceola Township have been approved.



The Livingston County Road Commission board met virtually Thursday morning and unanimously approved a resolution for three gravel road projects. They include McGunn Road from Latson to Gulley Road, Gulley Road from Lily Drive to Antler Avenue, and Botsford Road from M-59 to Brophy Road.



Road Commission Director of Operations Trevor Bennett told commissioners the projects are likely the beginning of many to come and noted they are 100% funded by Oceola Township. He said it’s basically finishing up roads in areas that were done previously, commenting Oceola does a good job pumping a lot of money into the road system.



The project improvements include gravel surface, limited drainage and tree work. A memo states the total project cost is $175,000 for Gulley Road, $139,000 for Botsford Road and $80,000 for McGunn Road.