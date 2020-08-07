Oceola Man Pleads Guilty To Cashing Fake Bottle Return Slips

August 7, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A man accused of cashing nearly $1,000 in fraudulent bottle return slips has pleaded guilty to the charges.



Authorities say 39-year old Eric Lowman of Oceola Township and 37-year old Shane Whiteman of New Hudson cashed fake bottle return slips on several occasions at the Fowlerville Walmart between January 19th and 26th. Lowman was charged with two counts of uttering and publishing and one count of false pretenses. Whiteman was charged with seven counts of uttering and publishing and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.



Authorities said a third man made the fraudulent slips on his computer from paper rolls that were stolen from a Walmart in Warren. Whiteman earlier pleaded guilty to the seven counts of uttering and publishing as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, who agreed to dismiss the conducting a criminal enterprise charge.



A pretrial hearing was held Thursday for Lowman who appeared over Zoom in front of Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis. Lowman entered a plea deal with prosecutors, waiving his trial by jury and pleading guilty to all 3 charges against him. In exchange, prosecutors agree to reduce his habitual offender status and a 1 year jail cap. The court accepted Lowman’s plea. He will be back in court for sentencing on September 24th.