Submissions Sought For Oceola Township Flag Design Contest

September 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are still a couple of weeks left to enter submissions for a flag design contest in Oceola Township.



The contest is open to the public, although Deputy Clerk Natalie Bruce told WHMI they would love for the design to come from an Oceola Township resident. She said they’re seeking designs for a flag to be displayed around the township that reflects what the community is about.



The deadline for submissions is Monday, September 23rd at 8pm.



Members of the Township Board of Trustees will then each choose a design of their choice, which will be showcased on the township website and social media for the public to vote on their favorite design. The flag-design with the most votes will win.



The winner will receive their own Township Flag with their artwork printed on it, a $50 gift card to Chemung Hills Golf Course, a $50 gift card to Howell Area Parks and Recreation, and a Certificate of Achievement that will be presented at the November regular meeting of the township board.



The winners’ artwork will be transferred to a township flag and will be showcased in different areas of the township. A copy of the artwork will also be framed and showcased in the Oceola Township office.



More information and a registration form are available in the provided link.