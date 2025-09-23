Veteran Discounts Now Offered With Oceola Community Center Memberships

September 23, 2025

Active and retired military veterans can now receive discounted membership rates at the Oceola Community Center.



Prices vary by membership plan but veterans can save an average of 15% on monthly memberships.



The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority said it's their way of saying thank you to local veterans for their service – adding “We are excited to be able to give back to our vets both active and retired and help provide a place where they can play, grow, and belong!”



Oceola Community Center Memberships grant access to all the services the center provides including the indoor walking track, exercise equipment, and use of the basketball/pickleball courts during open gym times.



Members who are veterans will also gain special access to monthly formation programs to help veterans connect with their community, socialize, and stay active.



Memberships can be purchased in-person at the Oceola Community Center during office hours. A valid military ID must be presented at the time of registration to receive the veteran discount.



