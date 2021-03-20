Signage Approved For New Oceola Community Center

March 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Items related to the new Oceola Community Center were the focus of a special meeting of the Oceola Township Board Thursday night.



The contract for the new building with the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority was discussed and some language changes were made but nothing of any extreme significance. A motion was made to amend the agreement as discussed, which will be revised by the township attorney.



Authority Director Tim Church and others were comfortable with the agreement and changes. Church commented he thought everything was well covered, adding they have a good enough working relationship with everyone to have a conversation if something is of question and he had no concerns at this time at all.



Signage for the new center was also discussed during the meeting. A motion was approved to accept a bid from W4 Signs for $33,175 for the LED sign option as presented. The featured colors are blue and green, which were said to match the inside colors at the center, not the outside of the building.



The current sign is said to have a terrible vision line and will be removed, along with a tree. The new sign will be placed near the current sign between the sidewalk and Latson Road but around 2 or 3 feet away from the sidewalk. A letter of approval will also be sought from the Livingston County Road Commission stating that location is permitted. It was noted the sign likely won’t be done in time by the center is completed.



A special meeting of the Authority Board is scheduled next Tuesday at 7pm at the Oceola Township Hall. Prior to that at 6:15, a walk-thru of the new community center building is planned for board members.