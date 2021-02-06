Oceola Community Center Nearing Grand Opening

A new Oceola Township facility that will serve as a recreation hub for the surrounding Howell community is nearly ready to open.



This spring, Oceola Township and the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority (HAPRA), will unveil and open the new Oceola Community Center. The facility will pack several features and amenities like an indoor walking path, fitness rooms with cardio and strength equipment, and three full size courts that can be used for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball. The majority of HAPRA’s programs will generate from the Center, which will also the new home of the Howell Senior Center.



Oceola Township Trustee Sean Dunleavy said they are excited to provide the new rec center to the community and are thrilled to partner with HAPRA in running it. Clerk Jamie Clay noted the facility was funded by the township through real estate investments the township has made over many years.



HAPRA Executive Director Tim Church said this building is a “dream come true” and would not be possible without the support of the Oceola Board. He said one question he keeps being asked is about the fate of the Bennett Recreation Center. The Bennett Center will be transformed into HAPRA’s new Youth Services building. It will be the new home of the Hive Teen Center, Howell Recreation Preschool, and their Summer Day Camp programs.



Follow HAPRA on social media to get the latest updates on the Oceola Community Center, and learn more about it at www.howellrecreation.org/oceola-com-center