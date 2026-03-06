OCAT Auto Theft Task Force Rated No. 1 In Michigan

March 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A vehicle theft task force led by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has been rated number one in Michigan after returning nearly $20 million worth of stolen vehicles and equipment in 2025.



The Automobile Theft Prevention Authority (ATPA) also rated the Oakland County Auto Theft Unit (OCAT) tops in the number of vehicles recovered (750 passenger and other vehicles) and the number of motor vehicle theft arrests (378) made during the year.



It is the first time OCAT has been ranked first in each of those categories.



Sheriff Mike Bouchard said “This combined team does amazing work targeting auto thieves and the rings that come together to organize these crimes against the region. They can dramatically and negatively impact a community through carjackings and stolen automobiles. I am very proud of their efforts, not only because they were ranked number one in the state, but for their everyday work in a very dangerous environment.”



The figures were obtained from the ATPA 2025 annual report, which was recently released. The authority was established in the mid-1980s as Michigan had the highest motor vehicle theft rate in the nation. Vehicle thefts in the state have fallen by 75-80% since the creation of dedicated auto theft units by local law enforcement agencies.



ATPA is funded by a $1 annual assessment on each insured vehicle in the state, plus interest earned by investing the funds. ATAP is a permanent authority housed under the Michigan State Police. There are nine vehicle theft law enforcement entities operating mainly in southeast Michigan.



Besides the Sheriff’s Office, OCAT is comprised of representatives from the Detroit Police Department, Farmington Hills Police Department, Hazel Park Police Department, Southfield Police Department, and the Waterford Police Department.



On Wednesday, OCAT was contacted by West Bloomfield Township Police to assist with the investigation of a stolen BMW car that had been traced to a location in Detroit. The team found the BMW in the backyard of a residence. Multiple search warrants were obtained, which also resulted in the recovery of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer stolen from Rochester Hills, a Chrysler 300 stolen in a carjacking out of Detroit, and a stolen/retagged Dodge Durango from Detroit.

The team confiscated three handguns, including one that was stolen from Iowa, cocaine, fentanyl powder and pills, and approximately $7,500 in cash. The homeowner was arrested and Detroit police are seeking multiple felony charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.