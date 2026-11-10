Former WHMI Sports Director, Local Broadcaster Passes Away

November 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





WHMI’s former Sports Director and longtime local broadcaster has passed away.



68-year-old Tim Robinson passed away on Sunday, November 8th at his home, following a history of medical issues.



Robinson was beloved throughout the community, and the local sports scene.



In some of his later years with WHMI, in 2019 at the Michigan Association of Broadcaster’s Awards, Robinson won “best” for his story about Howell’s Larry Prout Jr., and also picked up a Merit Award for his Saturday Morning Scoreboard. (pictured bottom)



Obituary and funeral services below:



Timothy Wayne Robinson was born December 12, 1957, in Marlette, MI. He is the son of the late Russell Robinson and Barbara (Talmage) Dotson. Tim grew up in Imlay City, MI. He was a graduate of Imlay City High School, Class of 1976. Tim attended Central Michigan University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting & Journalism. He has lived in Howell, MI for the past 18 years.



He was employed as a sportswriter, sports editor and was a broadcaster including: the Port Huron Times Herald, WHMI, the Ann Arbor News, the Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, the Owosso Argus Press and the Livingston Argus Press. Tim also did some free-lance hockey sports writing, as well as created podcasts covering high school football near Howell.



He is survived by his mother, Barbara Dotson of Imlay City, MI; sisters, Charlene (Dennis) Castle of Capac, MI and Julie (Craig) Kuttkuhn of Waterford, MI; his brothers, James Dotson of Durant, Oklahoma and Mark (Lisa) Robinson of Vienna, Virginia; brother-in-law, Steve Hillman of Attica, MI; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.



Tim was preceded in death by his fathers, Russell Robinson and Joseph Dotson; sisters, Dorothy Sisson and Judith Hillman; and brother-in-law, David Penzien.



The funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI. Jerry Schriber will officiate.



The family will be available for visitation 11 am – 1 pm, Thursday, November 12th at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City.