Eighth Victim In Splash Pad Shooting Released From Hospital

July 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The eighth of nine victims injured in the June 15th random shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills was released from the hospital today.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the 30-year-old Rochester Hills resident is home resting comfortably after spending more than two weeks in the hospital.



A 39-year-old Rochester Hills mother, who was seriously injured as she was shot multiple times while trying to protect her children, remains hospitalized. Her 8-year-old son was released from the hospital on Friday.



The shooting victims are not being identified.



The shooter took his own life after Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the mobile home he shared with his mother.