Detectives Seek Victims In Special Needs Kids Camp Scam

April 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking potential victims of a fundraising scam that purports to raise money to support a summer camp for kids with special needs – a camp that doesn’t exist.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the latest scam has targeted generous business owners who are made to believe their donation is helping a child go to a summer camp.



Bouchard said “People that seek to violate the goodwill and generosity of caring people for their own enrichment must be held accountable. If there are more victims out there, it will allow us to substantially increase the charges against this heartless scammer.”



Detectives were alerted to the scam last week.



A Pontiac restaurant owner was swindled out of $150 on April 23rd, thinking he was donating to support “2026 Camp Explosion” claiming to be a summer camp designed specifically for children with special needs.



A camp flyer suggests a donation of $150 for one kid and $400 for a family that will cover camp costs.



A website, www.campforkidsspecialneed.com, a 1-800 phone number and a contact, Mrs. Alex, are listed on the flyer.



The flyer states “Thank You and God bless you for giving”.



The phone number is connected to a legitimate financial services business that has nothing to do with any camp. A person at the business told detectives he receives about four calls a week from potential donors asking about the camp.



The callers are warned the camp is a scam and encouraged to avoid any donation. The website does not exist.



Detectives believe a female suspect has been soliciting the donations in Oakland and Wayne Counties.



Victims who have been scammed are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.



The flyer is also attached.