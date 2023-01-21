Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors

January 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week.



The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.



The donors purchased the dogs for use by the Sheriff’s Office in various settings including hospital and community visits.



Several of the K9s appeared at Oxford High School when it reopened after the tragic shooting in 2021. Most of the dogs are assigned to school resource deputies.