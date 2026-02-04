Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives Finalizing Investigation Into Drowning

February 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are finalizing the investigation into the drowning death of a 4-year-old girl at a private athletic club in Independence Township last Friday.



Deputies were dispatched around 7:30pm to the Deer Lake Athletic Club off White Lake Road for a report of a possible drowning. Deputies found the child on the pool deck where CPR was being administered by two adult males and a female.



Deputies took over lifesaving efforts until Independence Township Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the child to a local hospital – where she was ultimately pronounced deceased.



The Sheriff’s Office says investigation determined the victim was in the swimming pool with five other children at the time of the incident – with the oldest being 12. It said there was no adult supervision at the pool when the drowning occurred.



Investigators learned two adult women had brought their six children ages 12, 8, 6, and 4 to the pool. After placing several floatation devices in the pool, the Office says the women left the children unattended and went to the Club’s bar/restaurant area where they ordered food and beverages.



The Office said investigation revealed the women remained in the bar/restaurant area for approximately 35 minutes while the children were left alone in the pool area.



The victim was removed from the pool by her sister, after which the two women were located in the bar/restaurant area.



The pool depth varied from approximately 3 to 5 feet. Investigators observed pool toys and pool noodles in the area but no life preservers.



The pool area is posted with two signs – one at each end of the pool – stating there is no lifeguard on duty and that minors under the age of 16 area not permitted in the pool without an adult present.



Sheriff Mike Bouchard stated “This is a horrific and tragic death that easily could have been avoided. We always encourage that not only is there an adult present for any children swimming activity, but one adult is specifically tasked with watching and not just in the area. We have seen cases where children have drowned in a pool surrounded by adults”.



The investigation remains under review and will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for further consideration.



The Office noted that an earlier report stated the victim was 5-years-old, but her correct age is 4.





Meanwhile, the Deer Lake Athletic Club posted the following on social media January 31st:



“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of a tragic incident involving a child that occurred at our facility on January 30, 2026. Our hearts are broken for the child and their family. While we don’t know the outcome of the event at this time, we extend our most sincere prayers for everyone involved. No words can adequately express the sorrow felt by our entire club community. Emergency services were contacted immediately, and staff members responded in accordance with established safety and emergency protocols. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their review of the incident. Out of respect for the family and the integrity of this process, we will not be sharing further details at this time. The safety and wellbeing of our members, guests and employees is our highest priority. We ask our community to keep the child and family in their prayers and to respect their privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”