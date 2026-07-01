Oakland County Sheriff's Office To Increase Lake Patrols This Holiday Weekend

July 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will be out in force on area lakes for the July 4th holiday weekend.



It’s part of Operation Dry Water - a national awareness and enforcement campaign to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard encouraged residents and visitors to enjoy the holiday with family and friends, but to do it safely.



Oakland County is a popular destination for water sports with its 450 navigable lakes and 83,000 registered boats, the most of any county in Michigan. Additional marine deputy patrols will be on the lakes for the holiday weekend for alcohol enforcement and marine safety patrol.



Bouchard said “This holiday weekend should be remembered for time with family, friends, and great memories—not tragedy. The most effective lifesaving tool isn’t a boat or a rescue device; it’s an attentive adult whose sole responsibility is watching the water. If children or inexperienced swimmers are in or near the water, designate someone whose only job is to actively supervise them—free from distractions like phones, conversations, or grilling.”



Sheriff Bouchard continued “Whether you’re boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, or enjoying time at the beach, make sure you have the proper safety equipment, including properly fitted life jackets and readily accessible throwable flotation devices where appropriate. And remember, alcohol and water are a dangerous combination. Alcohol is a leading factor in drowning deaths because it impairs judgment, balance, coordination, and the ability to respond in an emergency. That risk applies whether you’re operating a boat or simply deciding to take a swim. A few simple precautions can make the difference between a wonderful holiday and a heartbreaking one.”



The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit – the largest in the state – has more than 45 part-time marine deputies who can quickly respond to emergencies on any of the lakes in the county.



The Sheriff’s Office also contracts with 12 communities to patrol 19 lakes: Cass Lake, Cedar Island Lake, Deer Lake, Lake Orion, Lower Straits Lake, Lake Sherwood, Lakeville Lake, Maceday Lake, North Commerce Lake, Orchard Lake, Pine Lake, South Commerce Lake, Sylvan Lake, Upper Long Lake, Voorheis Lake, Walled Lake, Walnut Lake, White Lake, and Williams Lake.



The Operation Dry Water campaign was launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and local, state, and federal law enforcement.



Since inception, law enforcement officers have removed 7,453 operators for boating under the influence and made contact with 3.3 million boaters during the three-day weekend.



• In 2025, 451 local, state, and federal agencies and 7,311 officers participated in Operation Dry Water.

• Over the three-day weekend, law enforcement officers made 501 boating “under the influence” arrests and issued 8,577 citations and 25,968 warnings for safety violations.

• It is illegal in every state to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which includes canoes and rowboats.

• Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against federal and state laws.





Safety Tips



Boat Sober.

• Never boat under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or medication. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating incidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 20% of deaths.



Wear a Life Jacket.

• 87% of people who drowned in a recreational boating incident were not wearing a life jacket. Always wear your life jacket!



Take a Boating Safety Course.



• In incidents where the operator’s instruction was known, 69% of fatalities occurred on boats where the operator had not received any boating safety instruction.