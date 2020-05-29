Oakland County Distributing PPE Kits To Small Businesses

May 29, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Oakland County officials are distributing thousands of personal protective equipment kits to businesses in preparation of re-opening. 10,000 COVID-19 safety toolkits which include facemasks, no-touch thermometers, gloves, disinfectant wipes and sanitizer have been assembled for distribution. They also include floor stickers for interior spacing, posters, and ideas for social distancing. Each kit contains more than $400 in supplies.



The kits are designed for small businesses with 50 employees or less that operate in Main Street Oakland County Communities like South Lyon, businesses not in a downtown, and faith-based organizations. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said, in a release, that the self-contained “Oakland Together” plastic totes will be taken to 50 locations for distribution by downtown development authorities, city managers, economic development officials and chambers of commerce.



Coulter said the kits serve 2 purposes. They give small businesses essential materials that have been difficult to acquire and are necessary when the “OK” comes to reopen, and they help give customers confidence that businesses are doing what they can keep everyone safe.



Distribution begins this week and should be completed by early next week. Businesses have been prioritized by sector with restaurants, bars, cafes, and entertainment venues being first on the list to receive kits. Small businesses that would like a kit can request one at https://www.oakgov.com/covid/resources/Pages/default.aspx