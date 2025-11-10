Oakland County Insurance Agent Charged with Forging Client Documents, Embezzling Municipal Funds

November 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Oakland County insurance agent is facing a slew of charges for allegedly forging documents and embezzling municipal funds.



70-year-old Robert Joseph Bucko of Novi allegedly forged letters from his insurance clients to embezzle funds. He was arraigned on October 31st before Magistrate Victor Zanolli in the Oakland County 52-1 District Court in Novi.



The charges were announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



Bucko, who owned and operated the Stevenson Company insurance agency in Oakland County, has been charged with:



-Two counts of Embezzlement by an Agent $100,000 or More, each a 20-year felony;

-One count of False Pretenses $50,000 or More but Less Than $100,000, a 15-year felony;

-One count of False Pretenses $20,000 or More but Less Than $50,000, a 15-year felony;

-Seven counts of Insurance Fraud, each a four-year felony; and

-Three counts of Taxes – Failure to File, each a five-year felony.



Bucko allegedly collected full insurance premiums from eight municipalities but only remitted a quarter or one-half of the premiums to the insurer - embezzling the remaining funds for his own personal use. The alleged scheme relied on using premium payments from new clients to replace and fund previous accounts.



Bucko reportedly owed more than $400,000 to the insurer in unpaid premiums when the alleged scheme was discovered.



It is further alleged that Bucko overcharged municipalities and failed to file Michigan income tax returns from 2021 to 2023.



The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) assisted in the investigation.



Nessel said “We expect insurance agents to handle their clients' money with integrity. My office will continue working with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to ensure that those who embezzle funds are held accountable.”



Anita Fox, Director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, commented “Michiganders should feel confident that their insurance agent is protecting their interests and not lining their own pockets. DIFS is proud of its ongoing partnership with the Attorney General’s Office to ensure that Michiganders are protected. Those who suspect fraud can report it online or by calling DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”



Bucko will next appear in the Oakland County 52-1 District Court before Judge Robert Bondy this Wednesday.