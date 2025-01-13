Oakland Township Woman Arrested In Undercover Drug Bust

January 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A 57-year-old Oakland Township woman was arrested after more than $37,000 in cash and more than 1,150 methamphetamine pills were discovered in her home.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “The saying we have, “one pill can kill,” comes directly from situations like this. You have a pill press pressing drugs into the form of something they are not. They in fact contain totally different drugs which may be fatal. In this case, there were pills that looked like Adderall, but were in fact methamphetamine.”



The arrest was made by members of the undercover Narcotics Enforcement Team.



NET had been investigating the case for two months before serving a search warrant on the woman’s residence on Lyndon in Oakland Township.



Detectives seized the following:



-1,153 pressed methamphetamine pills resembling Adderall

-22 morphine pills

-$37,217 in cash



Bouchard said “As a result of these situations we have seen young people that thought they were buying Adderall to help them study, in fact got fentanyl or other drugs and died from one pill. People like this are literally selling a Russian roulette pill and need to be held accountable.”