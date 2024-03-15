Health Division Recommends Measles Vaccination Before Spring Travel

March 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Oakland County Health Division is advising residents to get vaccinated against measles before any spring travel.



In late February, Oakland County had its first confirmed measles case since 2019. The case was travel-related.



As of March 7th, a total of 45 measles cases have been confirmed in 16 states across the United States, including cases in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.



Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust says “get vaccinated for measles if you are not. Vaccination is particularly important before traveling as there are outbreaks happening right now internationally and within the United States. Receiving both doses of the vaccine is most effective, but if you only have time to get one dose before your trip, that still provides helpful protection.”



Measles cases are usually linked to international travel and then spread to people in the United States.



The Department says anyone unvaccinated against measles is at risk of getting infected and spreading it to others. One dose of the vaccine provides 93% protection, while two doses provide 97% protection against measles. It’s best to have the vaccine series completed two weeks before travel. The vaccine is also effective if used within 72 hours of measles exposure to prevent illness.