Oakland County Woman Wins $150,000 Powerball Prize

September 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local woman’s “you can’t win if you don’t play” mentality led to her winning a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.



55-year-old Kathryn Peltier of Highland Township matched four white balls and the Powerball – 08-23-25-40-53 PB: 05 – in the September 1st drawing to win a $50,000 prize.



Due to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000.



Peltier bought her winning ticket online at www.MichiganLottery.com.



Peltier said “I saw the Powerball jackpot was over $1 billion and thought to myself: ‘You can’t win if you don’t play,’ so I logged into my Lottery account and bought a few tickets. The next morning, I was checking my email when I got to work and saw an email from the Michigan Lottery about claiming my prize. I assumed it was a small win, so it was amazing when I logged in and saw $150,000 in my account! “I showed my coworker my account balance and asked: ‘How many zeros is this?’ to confirm I was reading it right, then I called my husband to tell him the news. This prize is going to change our life!”



Peltier visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her home and vehicles and then save the remainder.