Communities Awarded Grants To Expand Residential Lead Hazard Services

November 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $8 (m) million in grants to expand residential lead hazard control services to eligible households with a Medicaid-enrolled resident to help make homes and communities safer.



The Oakland County Health Department was awarded $500,000.



Funding is provided through Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. Grants are available for qualifying cities, counties or consortiums to provide lead hazard control services.



MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said “Michigan is committed to protecting families from lead exposure by working with communities across the state to reduce or eliminate all sources of lead in the home. These grant funds will allow communities to address lead hazards impacting some of our most vulnerable residents to help protect them from the health effects of lead.”



Activities must be completed by September 30th, 2026. Services available for funding under the initiative include:



-Lead inspection, risk assessment and/or elevated blood lead investigation activities to determine the presence of lead hazards.



-Permanent removal, enclosure or encapsulation of lead-based paint and lead dust hazards for eligible residences.



-Removal or covering of soil lead hazards up to eligible residence property lines.



-Minimal rehabilitation to help sustain the lead abatement work.



-Removal of pre-2014 faucets and fixtures used for human consumption, plumbing and/or service lines deemed to be a lead hazard.



-Temporary relocation of residents during lead abatement activities.



-Building local capacity to safely and effectively abate lead hazards.