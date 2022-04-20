Committee To Meet To Discuss Federal Road Funding

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming Committee meeting will determine how federal road funding will be divvied up for different area projects.



The Oakland County Federal Aid Committee, which selects projects to receive federal road funding in the county, will conduct a meeting next Tuesday, April 26th at 9am.



The committee is responsible for selecting road-improvement projects to receive federal road funds anticipated to come to Oakland County.



Approximately $17 (m) million in federal funds is available each year for road projects on federal-aid-eligible roads throughout the County. All of the projects have already been submitted and rated based on a point system, with points assigned to them. Projects are typically selected three years in advance of construction.



The committee is made up of representatives of the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), SMART (the suburban bus system) and all communities in the county. During the meeting, the committee will discuss funding changes for fiscal years 2023 through 2026.



The meeting will be held at the Wixom Community Center located on Pontiac Trail.



