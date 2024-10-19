Oakland County Extends “Veterans Ride Free” Program

October 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Oakland County has extended a free ride program for veterans thanks to grant funds.



SMART or the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation and local transit providers have announced the extension of the “This Ride’s on Us” program - offering free, door-to-door public transportation for veterans and their caregivers. It was initially set to end at the end of September but the program will now run through next September 2025. The extension was made possible thanks to an additional $530,000 grant from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.



Launched in June 2024, the initiative has already provided more than 2,750 rides to veterans for medical appointments, errands and visits to senior centers. It aims to improve accessibility and quality of life for the county’s 53,000 veterans - more than half of whom are over 65 - many with disabilities.



Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said “This has already helped so many Oakland County veterans, and I’m thrilled that we can continue this vital service. Our goal is to eliminate any barriers to transportation for our veterans who have sacrificed so much in service to us all.”



The “Veterans Ride Free” program was designed to address the challenges many veterans face in getting around, especially for day-to-day tasks. Veterans have long had access to free rides to county offices for benefits-related appointments, but the expanded service now includes personal care tasks and social outings, greatly enhancing their independence.



SMART General Manager Dwight Ferrell said "It's a privilege to serve those who have served us, and extending the 'This Ride’s on Us' program through September 2025 underscores this commitment. By eliminating transportation barriers, we enable our veterans to access crucial services and participate actively in their communities. This initiative is essential for enhancing the quality of life for our veterans across Southeast Michigan."



Frank Withers, a retired Army sergeant from Waterford, is one of the many veterans benefiting from the free transportation program. He regularly uses the service to visit the Waterford Senior Center, where he finds comfort and community. “I use this for all my traveling,” Withers said. “It brings me to places like this here and makes my problems non-existent for a little while.”



For Withers and others, the program is about more than just getting from point A to point B—it’s about reclaiming independence and improving mental well-being. “I can come here and relax with my friends,” Withers said. “And that’s good for my mental health.”



Local transit providers, including North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA), Western Oakland Transportation Authority (WOTA), People’s Express, and OPC Social & Activity Center, in partnership with SMART, will continue to provide the free rides.

“They have more options to get around,” said Garth Wootten, manager of Oakland County Veterans Services. “They can get out and socialize, they can go to a senior center and interact with other seniors, they can get groceries or go to a medical appointment. This is a quality-of-life program not only for the veteran but also for their family.”



Veterans and their caregivers can schedule rides by calling 248-419-7984 and providing proof of service, such as DD214 discharge papers or a veteran ID.



