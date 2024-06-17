Sheriff: No Motive Identified In Splash Pad Shooting

June 17, 2024

No motive has been identified in connection with a splash pad shooting over the weekend in Rochester Hills.



A press conference was hosted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon.



Sheriff Mike Bouchard said they have not nailed down a motive and the Office had no information on any prior contacts, arrests, or criminal history.



Bouchard said they seized a cell phone and so far have found nothing of interest or corroborative information as it relates to motive or what set the gunman into motion but it’s still a work in progress.



Bouchard said a 9mm handgun was recovered from the scene. He said they believe the gunman did have two handguns on scene and took one with him and left the other. Bouchard added they have now accounted for 36 casings on scene from shots fired.



Bouchard said two of the nine people wounded in the shooting remain hospitalized in critical condition. That includes an eight-year-old boy who authorities on Monday said has made “amazing progress” despite being shot in the head.



Police say 42-year-old Michael Nash fired as many as 36 times, stopping several times to reload. Nash subsequently went home and killed himself. He apparently had no connection to the victims or the splash pad.

Bouchard said Nash told his mother that the government was tracking him and he had been walking around the house with weapons.



Bouchard said “Clearly it appears to me, as a lay person, he's had some mental health things going on. At this point we still have no information that was brought to anyone's attention.”



Nash's mother lived with him but was away from home when the shooting happened.



The random attack in Rochester Hills was one of at least four mass shootings in the U.S. on Saturday and early Sunday.



