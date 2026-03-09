OCSO: Scammers Posing as Deputies Again – "Don’t Believe It!"

March 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Scammers posing as deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office – again.



The Department said there may be a new wrinkle or two in the approach but it always ends up the same way: a caller claims to be a deputy or police officer who threatens a person with jail unless they immediately deposit a large sum of money in a bitcoin machine.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard has repeatedly warned residents that his office will never call anyone and demand immediate payment for anything - including missed jury service, an unpaid ticket, or to bond a loved one out of jail. He stressed it is a scam, and if you get such a call, ignore it or hang up.



Bouchard commented “These scams and scammers are frustrating and robbing innocent citizens of their hard-earned money. We continue to remind anyone that receives a phone call from someone representing themselves as a government entity demanding immediate payment for anything that it is a scam. Don’t believe it. Hang up.”



On Friday, a Waterford Township woman narrowly avoided becoming the latest scam victim after she received a call from someone purporting to be from the Sheriff’s Office, claiming a warrant had been issued for her arrest because of unpaid tickets.



The Office said the woman was even sent pictures of a phony warrant for her arrest. The caller said the woman owed $4,500 and she was instructed to deposit the money in a bitcoin machine in a gas station or she would be taken to jail. The phone number listed on the woman’s caller ID was a legitimate one for the Sheriff’s Office. She was instructed to call a different number, which went to the scammer. The woman went to several locations but ultimately became suspicious and ended up at the Sheriff’s Office where she was informed that the call was a scam. The woman did not lose her money.



Anyone with concerns about such calls should call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 248-858-4950.