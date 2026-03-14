Oakland County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit Runs Away With Top Honors

March 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit looked every part the winner at the Michigan Horse Council’s 4th annual Mounted Police Uniform Competition.



Turns out looks – for the rider and the horse – were not deceiving as the unit took top honors in last Saturday’s competition, which was held in the Farm Bureau Pavilion at Michigan State University.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “I am extremely proud of our mounted unit as they work across our county to keep the community safe. That attention to detail and professionalism was recognized when they won this statewide award.”



Deputy Christopher Small and Deputy Cara Ureel participated in the competition and the color guard presentation for the Sheriff’s Office.



The mounted unit has entered the competition two other times and was awarded first place.



Riders are judged on their appearance, uniform correctness and overall presentation. Boots must be polished and free from scuffs or mud; shirts must be pressed and properly fitted, hair tied or under the appropriate headgear. Even the rider’s hands and fingernails are inspected.



Horses are inspected to ensure their hooves, mane, tail, legs and coat are all clean; saddles and bridles must be clean and stirrup length is correct. The horse must stand quietly during inspection and respond appropriately to its rider’s cues. After inspection, judges may evaluate the rider’s control and posture, the horse’s gait and responsiveness, and how they work as a team.

The competition was part of the weekend-long Michigan Horse Expo, during which members of the mounted unit staffed a display in hopes of recruiting new members.



15 people expressed interest in joining the 12 current members of the team, said Sgt. David Roddy, who leads the unit.



To be considered for the mounted unit, applicants must have their own horse, a trailer to transport the horse and a vehicle to pull the trailer. Applicants also must complete the part-time reserve police academy.



Anyone interested in applying to become a member of the mounted unit can apply at oakgov.com/jobs or by calling Sgt. Roddy at 810-459-0426.