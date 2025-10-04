Sheriff Lets Deputies Rock Detroit Tigers Hats During Team’s MLB Playoff Run

October 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies may be rocking a different hat with their uniforms for the next few days – or weeks if lucky – emblazoned with the old English “D.”



Sheriff Michael Bouchard issued a temporary authorization that permits uniform personnel to wear a Detroit Tigers hat or beanie in support of the team’s quest for a Major League Baseball World Series title.



Bouchard said “We’re proud to see the Tigers fight their way into the playoffs and carry the hopes of Detroit and Michigan with them. Our team stands behind your team as they chase the pennant in this October quest!”



The authorization is in effect until the conclusion of the Tigers season.



The sheriff gave similar authorization in January when the Detroit Lions were in the NFL playoffs, allowing uniform personnel to wear Lions caps.



Photo: Deputy Brian Salenik