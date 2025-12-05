Testing Reveals Presence of Legionella Bacteria In Oakland County Sheriff’s Administration Building

December 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Testing has revealed the presence of Legionella bacteria in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Administration Building.



Late Thursday, the Oakland County Health Division received water test results from the State of Michigan indicating the presence of the bacteria in the Sheriff’s Building 38 East in Pontiac.



Testing was conducted after a custodial employee assigned to the building tested positive for Legionnaires' disease. The building where the employee worked is not open to the general public.



Health Officer Kate Guzman said “Oakland County’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees. There is no immediate risk to the public and we are taking all necessary steps to address the Legionella found in the building.”



Out of an abundance of caution, the affected building will remain closed through the weekend while the county’s Facilities Management Department implements remediation measures to reduce the presence and transmission of Legionella and plan for ongoing testing.



Last April, an individual who was not a county employee tested positive for Legionnaires' disease and listed the Oakland County Circuit Court Building as among the places they visited during their exposure period. There have been no other cases since then with any connection to the county courthouse. For due diligence, the county will be testing water sources in the courthouse as well.



Legionella bacteria are commonly found in natural and man-made water environments. While its presence does not automatically indicate a risk, Oakland County is proactively responding to ensure the safest possible environment. Legionella is not spread person to person.



Symptoms of Legionnaires' are cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms such as confusion, diarrhea or nausea may also occur.



Questions from the public may be directed to the Oakland Connects Helpline, formerly the Nurse on Call line, at 800-848-5533.