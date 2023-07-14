Oakland County Seeks Feedback on Countywide Disaster Plan

July 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Oakland County wants to hear from residents, businesses, schools, hospitals, and other agencies and organizations to help develop its next Hazard Mitigation Plan in collaboration with cities, villages, and townships.



Those who live or work in Oakland County are encouraged to share their experiences, knowledge, and concerns about local hazards by participating in the brief survey.



A link to that survey is provided.



“The Hazard Mitigation Plan is one of our largest collaborative community efforts,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “We appreciate the opportunity to team up with our partners to update this important plan.”



Information provided in the survey will inform strategies and actions to reduce future risk of death, injuries and property damage from hazards.



Oakland County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan will address a range of natural hazards from flooding and severe weather to active assailants to infrastructure failures. It will also identify sustainable actions to reduce or eliminate long-term risks to people and property from future disasters.



The public may also provide input at the Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Meeting, on July 19 from 6-7 p.m. at Waterford Oaks Activity Center, 800 Watkins Lake Road, Waterford Twp.



“Mitigation planning is important because emergencies and disasters will undoubtedly occur in our county,” Thom Hardesty, director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said. “Mitigation planning allows us to reduce loss and damages from those emergencies.”



Oakland County is working with Integrated Solutions Consulting (ISC), a professional services consulting firm specializing in homeland security, emergency management, public safety, hazard mitigation, and disaster recovery, to develop a Hazard Mitigation Plan that incorporates more than 4,500 indicators and measurements of community vulnerability and hazard risk.



To learn more about the Oakland County Hazard Mitigation Plan, disaster preparedness, and opportunities to get involved, visit Oakland County's webpage (provided).